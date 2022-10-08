Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.