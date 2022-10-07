John Huh putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 second round in the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, John Huh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

John Huh got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving John Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Huh's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 4 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Huh hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.