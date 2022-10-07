Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.