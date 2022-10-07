Jimmy Walker shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even for the round.

Walker his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Walker's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Walker suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Walker hit his 256 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.