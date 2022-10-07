Jim Herman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herman's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.