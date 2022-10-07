Jesse Mueller shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Jesse Mueller hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mueller finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Mueller had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mueller to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mueller hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Mueller to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mueller hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Mueller to 3 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Mueller got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mueller to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Mueller suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mueller at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mueller's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mueller to 4 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Mueller chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mueller to 3 over for the round.