Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Dufner got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

Dufner hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dufner's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Dufner's tee shot went 238 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.