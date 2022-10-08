Jason Day finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jason Day hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Day tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Day got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Day to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Day's 176 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.