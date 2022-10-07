Jared Sawada shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jared Sawada hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Sawada finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Sawada reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sawada to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sawada chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sawada to 1 under for the round.

Sawada's tee shot went 296 yards to the native area and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th. This moved Sawada to even-par for the round.

Sawada got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sawada to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Sawada's 192 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sawada to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sawada had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sawada to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sawada got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sawada to 1 over for the round.