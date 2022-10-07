James Hahn shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

James Hahn hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hahn had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hahn's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hahn's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.