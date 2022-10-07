J.T. Poston putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

Poston tee shot went 178 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 2 under for the round.