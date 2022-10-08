J.J. Spaun shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Spaun's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even for the round.