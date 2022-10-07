Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Norlander went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Norlander's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Norlander hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.