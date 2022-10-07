Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 174 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Buckley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Buckley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Buckley at 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.