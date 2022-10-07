Harry Hall shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hall's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Hall hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.