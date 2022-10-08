Harrison Endycott shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Harrison Endycott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Endycott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Endycott to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Endycott's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Endycott reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to even-par for the round.