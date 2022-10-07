Harris English putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Harris English had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, English's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, English's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.