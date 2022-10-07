Greyson Sigg comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sigg finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Greyson Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sigg's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.