Strong putting brings Gary Woodland an even-par round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Gary Woodland hit 7 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day in 144th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Gary Woodland had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.