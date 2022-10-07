Garrick Higgo shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgo had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Higgo's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.