Erik Barnes shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Erik Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Barnes's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Barnes's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Barnes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Barnes got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Barnes hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Barnes chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.