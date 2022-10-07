Eric Cole putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Eric Cole hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Eric Cole's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cole chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cole's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cole chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cole had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

Cole tee shot went 179 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Cole to 2 under for the round.

Cole got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to even-par for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 over for the round.

Cole got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 2 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Cole chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Cole's tee shot went 239 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.