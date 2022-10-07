Emiliano Grillo putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grillo's 199 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grillo had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Grillo's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.