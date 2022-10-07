Strong putting brings Dylan Frittelli an even-par round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Dylan Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.