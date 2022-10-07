Doug Ghim putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Doug Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Doug Ghim at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ghim's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ghim hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.