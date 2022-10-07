Denny McCarthy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, McCarthy's 137 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, McCarthy's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McCarthy's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.