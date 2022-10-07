Dean Burmester delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Dean Burmester hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burmester finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Dean Burmester's 212 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dean Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Burmester had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 4 under for the round.

Burmester hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Burmester to 5 under for the round.

Burmester hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Burmester to 6 under for the round.