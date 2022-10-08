Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.