Bogey-free 3-under 68 by David Lipsky in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, David Lipsky hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, David Lipsky hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.