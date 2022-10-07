David Lingmerth shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

David Lingmerth hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 158 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lingmerth's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lingmerth had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 4 over for the round.