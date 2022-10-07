Danny Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Danny Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the sixth, 430-yard par-4, Lee hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.