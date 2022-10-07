6-over 77 by Cole Hammer in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cole Hammer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 142nd at 8 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Hammer got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hammer's 142 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

Hammer his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hammer to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Hammer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Hammer at 3 over for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 4 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 5 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hammer's his third shot was a drop and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.