Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bezuidenhout's 71 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.