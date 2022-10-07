Chris Kirk shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Kirk's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kirk's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.