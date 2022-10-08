Chris Gotterup shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chris Gotterup hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

Gotterup hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Gotterup hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gotterup to even for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gotterup's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.