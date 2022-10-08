Chez Reavie shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chez Reavie hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 4 over for the round.