Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadley's his second shot went 198 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 100 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.