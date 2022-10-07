Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.