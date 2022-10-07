Chad Ramey shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Chad Ramey hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Ramey had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ramey hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.