Carson Young putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Carson Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Carson Young got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Carson Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Young hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Young chipped in his fourth from 15 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Young at 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Young hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Young hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.