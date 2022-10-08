Carl Yuan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Carl Yuan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Yuan had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Yuan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Yuan's tee shot went 248 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Yuan got a double bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Yuan to 4 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Yuan hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Yuan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Yuan at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Yuan's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.