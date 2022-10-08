Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Champ's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Champ hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Champ chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.