Cam Davis shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Cam Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Davis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.