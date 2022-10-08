Callum Tarren comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Callum Tarren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tarren finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Callum Tarren had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Tarren's tee shot went 173 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Tarren tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Tarren's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

Tarren hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 under for the round.