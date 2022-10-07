Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, An had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, An hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, An chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, An's 93 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, An chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.