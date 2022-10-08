Brian Harman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Harman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Harman's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Harman hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Harman chipped in his fourth shot from 95 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.