Brent Grant shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brent Grant hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Grant got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Grant's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.