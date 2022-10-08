Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Brendon Todd had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.