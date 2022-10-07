Brandon Wu delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wu finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Brandon Wu's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Wu had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.