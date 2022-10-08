Brandon Matthews shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Matthews hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Matthews got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

Matthews hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Matthews to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Matthews hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Matthews hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matthews at 2 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Matthews's tee shot went 237 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.